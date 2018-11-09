FILE - In this April 15, 2018 file photo, Tyler Hubbard, right, and Brian Kelley, left, of Florida Georgia Line, and Bebe Rexha, center, perform "Mean
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018 file photo, Jason Aldean performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Aldean's “Drowns the Whiskey” fea
FILE - In this June 9, 2017 file photo, Sam Hunt performs at the 2017 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road" is nominat
FILE - In this June 9, 2018 file photo, Chris Stapleton performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. Stapleton's “Broken Halos” is nomi
FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney from the band Dan + Shay perform on NBC's "Today" show in New York. The duo
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2018 file photo, Chris Janson performs at the 2018 Nashville Songwriter Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Janson's "Drunk Girl" is
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The midterm elections are over, but the contest for the year's best country songs is just around the corner at the Country Music Association Awards.
The two categories, song and single of the year, look similar with three songs nominated in both, but the writers behind the hits say these awards are hard to predict.
Nominees include Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line's "Meant to Be," a pop song that became a monster country hit; country songs that went pop like Dan + Shay's "Tequila" and Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road"; a message song for the #MeToo era and of course, drinking songs.
Songwriter-producer and nominee Shane McAnally called the song of the year category a five-way race with no clear leader.
The CMA Awards will air live on Nov. 14.