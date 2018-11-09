BALTIMORE (AP) — A team of researchers is giving people a chance to see the faces of two Egyptian women who walked the earth about 2,300 years ago.

The Baltimore Sun reports detailed portraits based on mummified remains form the core of "Who Am I? Remembering the Dead Through Facial Reconstruction," the newest exhibit at the Johns Hopkins University Museum of Archaeology at least until the end of next year.

Experts in fine art, osteology, computer tomology, and craniofacial reconstruction jointly created the likenesses from two mummies acquired abroad and brought to Baltimore more than a century ago.

Sanchita Balachandran, the museum's associate director, sees the exhibit as an opportunity to say "These people have been with us since the 1880s, and we're only now able to see them as real people.

