BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The widow of Pablo Escobar fell madly in love as a preteen with the man who would rise to be a ruthless drug lord, but she says in a new book she felt raped when he forced her to have an abortion at age 14. Over time, she came to view him as a cruel psychopath.

In the memoir, Maria Henao for the first time opens up about her life alongside the Medellin cartel boss, portraying herself more as a victim than as an accomplice to his lawbreaking.

Henao describes being taken by Escobar to a ramshackle clinic and lying on a stretcher while a woman inserted tubes into her womb. She endured several days of bleeding and pain and saw the experience as a "violation."