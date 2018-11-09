SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Democratic lawmaker poised to lead the powerful tax-writing committee in the House says he'd consider President Donald Trump's proposal for a middle-income tax cut, but only if there are adjustments on tax rates for top income earners.

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, of Massachusetts, is expected to take over as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee when Democrats assume control of the House in January after winning a majority of seats in Tuesday's election.

Neal says the panel will hold hearings on the $1.5 trillion tax cut pushed through by Republicans last year.

Critics say the law is skewed to benefit wealthy taxpayers and corporations and has helped fuel record federal budget deficits.

Trump, while campaigning for Republicans last month, suggested Congress pass a 10 percent tax cut for middle-income earners, but did not offer specifics.