JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A bridge across Africa's mighty Congo River, the first to link the capital cities of Kinshasa and Brazzaville, is planned according to an agreement signed in Johannesburg Thursday.

The agreement between the African Development Bank and the governments of the participating states - Congo and the Republic of Congo - was signed on the sidelines of an investor meeting in South Africa. The African Development Bank said it will raise the financing of the project.

The bridge will be just under 1.6 kilometers (1 mile) long and include a four-lane highway, a railroad track and a pedestrian walkway. The plans are for it to be a toll bridge and there will be border posts at both ends.

Currently ferries across the Congo River connect Kinshasa and Brazzaville.