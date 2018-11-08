LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joni Mitchell didn't speak or sing a word at an all-star concert in honor of her 75th birthday. She didn't have to. Showing up was enough.

The Canadian folkie-turned-California singer-songwriter ended a 3 1/2 year absence from public life that began when she had an aneurysm in 2015.

When she slowly walked into the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on Wednesday and took her seat, she got a standing ovation and spontaneous audience chorus of "Happy Birthday."

Artists including James Taylor, Chaka Khan, Kris Kristofferson and Emmylou Harris serenaded Mitchell with her own songs at the concert.

The only song not written by Mitchell was written for her. Graham Nash sang "Our House," his 1970 song about life with Mitchell when the two were dating in their 20s.