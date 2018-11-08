PARIS (AP) — French club Guingamp says it will hire Jocelyn Gourvennec to replace Antoine Kombouare as coach.

Gourvennec previously coached the Brittany club from 2010-16 before Kombouare took over.

Guingamp fired Kombouare this week following poor results that left the club at the bottom of the league.

Guingamp, which hosts Lyon on Saturday, has won only one league game this season and lost to Nantes 5-0 last weekend.

