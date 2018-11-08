BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say they have arrested an HIV-infected soldier who allegedly blackmailed and raped more than 70 teenage boys.

Police said they received a complaint that the suspect was using fake social media profiles on Facebook and the gay dating app Blued to win the trust of his victims, so they would send him nude photos before agreeing to meet him. He then would threaten to make the photos public if they balked at having sex with him.

Police said in a statement Thursday that they discovered medicine for treating HIV when they arrested the 43-year-old suspect, Sgt. Maj. Jakkrit Khomsing, at his home Wednesday in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen. They said tests confirmed he was infected with HIV.