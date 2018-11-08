WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-MANCHESTER DERBY

Forget about Raheem Sterling tripping himself up and still winning a penalty. He's no longer the fall-guy at Manchester City. In fact, the oft-criticized winger has become one of the most appreciated and important members of Pep Guardiola's record-breaking side and might be in the form of his career heading into the Manchester derby on Sunday. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 640 words, photos.

RGU--ENGLAND-NEW ZEALAND

LONDON — The All Blacks' selectors resist pressure to drop out-of-form center Sonny Bill Williams while England gives winger Chris Ashton his first start in four years for their test on Saturday. SENT: 670 words, photos.

CRI--SRI LANKA-ENGLAND

GALLE, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka faces the daunting task of batting out two days to save the first test against England after being set an improbable target of 462 and finishing day three on 15 without loss. Sri Lanka's record of never having lost a test in Galle is in jeopardy. By Rex Clementine. SENT: 380 words, photos. Will be updated.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-DORTMUND-BAYERN

BERLIN — Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness isn't used to talking down his side's chances. Bayern visits Borussia Dortmund on Saturday for the "Klassiker" — a highlight for Bundesliga fans at the start of the season. Few believed then, however, that Bayern would be four points behind and struggling after 10 matches. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 520 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-SOLARI

BARCELONA, Spain — When Real Madrid visits Celta Vigo on Sunday, interim coach Santiago Solari could have his last chance to convince the club that he should stay on as European champion's manager. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1500 GMT.

GLF-SUN CITY

SUN CITY, South Africa — Sergio Garcia is the early leader at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, the penultimate event of the European Tour season and where Rory McIlroy can boost his chances of topping the Race to Dubai. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1700 GMT.

RGU--WALES-AUSTRALIA

CARDIFF, Wales — Wales pick British Lions backs Dan Biggar and Liam Williams only in the reserves for the test against Australia in Cardiff on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Wallabies choose center Samu Kerevi and flanker Jack Dempsey as starters after long layoffs. SENT: 470 words, photos.

RGU--FRANCE-SOUTH AFRICA

PARIS — No. 8 Louis Picamoles and lock Arthur Iturria are starting for France against the Springboks on Saturday for their first tests since they were dropped in February following a night of drinking in Edinburgh during the Six Nations. SENT: 350 words. Will be updated.

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE ROUNDUP

of the Europa League with a fourth straight group stage victory on Thursday. Arsenal hosts Sporting while Chelsea travels to BATE Borisov. Also in action at the fourth round of 24 matches, Real Betis faces seven-time European champion AC Milan. By 2230 GMT, 500 words. By Karel Janicek. With photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-SOUTH AFRICA

ADELAIDE, Australia — South Africa captain Faf du Plessis says he takes no pleasure from the continuing turmoil in Australian cricket but is happy to take advantage of the situation while he can. SENT: 360 words, photos.

BOX--BELLEW-USYK

Lookahead to world cruiserweight title fight between unified champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tony Bellew. Usyk has one last job to finish off at cruiserweight level before making the likely step up to heavyweight. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 540 words, photos.

SOC--UEFA ELECTIONS

NYON, Switzerland — Aleksander Ceferin is set to be re-elected unopposed as UEFA president. SENT: 130 words.

Other Stories:

— SOC--SPAIN SQUAD — Barcelona left back Jordi Alba back. SENT: 420 words, photos.

— GLF--BLUE BAY LPGA — Ariya Jutanugarn leads by 4 shots. SENT: 270 words.

— BAD--MALAYSIA-LEE CHONG WEI — After battling cancer, Lee Chong Wei seeks Olympic gold. SENT: 300 words, photos.

— SOC--EQUATORIAL GUINEA-INELIGIBLE PLAYER — Kenya to appeal to CAS in saga over Equatorial Guinea player. SENT: 200 words.

— FIG--NHK TROPHY — Miyahara, Uno aim to shine on home ice. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 360 words, photo.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Anthony Davis has 32 points, 15 rebounds; Pelicans end skid. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — After shot to head from Malkin, Oshie lifts Caps over Pens. SENT: 440 words, photos.

