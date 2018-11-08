ROME (AP) — IOC president Thomas Bach has given his blessing for Milan's and Cortina d'Ampezzo's bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics to move forward without funding from the Italian government.

The candidacy is being supported exclusively — financially at least — by the regional governments of Lombardy and Veneto.

Concluding two days of meetings in Rome on Thursday, Bach says "this candidature is very strong because it reflects the reforms of Olympic Agenda 2020. ... The guarantees which have been expressed by Lombardy and Veneto are very important to secure the overall candidature. That is well appreciated by the IOC."

Italy Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said last month the government will send a letter of support for the bid to the International Olympic Committee "but as government we won't provide one euro — neither for direct or indirect costs."

Calgary and Stockholm are also bidding for the 2026 Games.

