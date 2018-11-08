TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Mandarin Airlines announced on Thursday that on November 11 it will offer unlimited opportunities for purchasing domestic flight tickets at a discount of NT$999 per ticket, according to a Central News Agency (CNA) report on Thursday.

According to the measures announced by Mandarin Airlines, the airline will release discount codes on its official website on the hour from 00:00 to 23:59 on Nov. 11, the report said.

The discount codes will appear on the banner on the home page of the website for 11 minutes after the minute hand points at 11 every hour and thereby releasing the discount codes 24 times on Nov. 11, CNA reported.

Discount seekers will have to purchase full-fare flight tickets via the Mandarin app during the period from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, and enter the discount codes to instantly get the NT$999 discounts, the report said.

Mandarin Airlines currently has a total of 320 weekly domestic flights to seven destinations—Taipei, Taichung, Kinmen, Magong, Taitung, Kaohsiung, and Hualien.