Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, November 8, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;90;76;A t-storm around;89;78;E;6;73%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;91;73;Plenty of sunshine;91;73;N;5;54%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;64;48;Partly sunny;65;49;ENE;9;69%;9%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and beautiful;71;57;A couple of showers;62;53;W;15;62%;70%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;55;42;Clouds and sun;56;50;SSE;11;86%;73%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds breaking;36;24;A bit of a.m. snow;38;21;SW;4;80%;62%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;62;40;Partly sunny;59;40;N;5;61%;40%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;34;17;Low clouds may break;23;1;ENE;9;61%;6%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and nice;88;71;Mostly sunny;88;71;E;10;53%;4%;12

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;66;55;A brief shower;65;52;N;8;71%;55%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A touch of rain;70;60;A shower in spots;70;54;SW;13;68%;78%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;72;55;Rather cloudy;73;55;NW;6;68%;14%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A shower or two;82;74;S;4;86%;73%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;85;64;Turning sunny, nice;85;62;E;6;48%;4%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;92;80;A t-storm in spots;86;79;NNW;8;74%;79%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;65;53;Partly sunny;63;52;W;8;75%;14%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;57;36;Sunny and mild;59;34;NNE;13;25%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, nice;63;40;Mostly sunny;62;41;SE;6;62%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Fog, then some sun;58;45;Fog, then some sun;55;44;SSE;5;86%;31%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;67;49;A shower in the p.m.;67;51;SSE;5;71%;87%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Overcast, a t-storm;75;63;Cloudy, a t-storm;71;62;ENE;6;87%;93%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;59;43;Fog, then some sun;59;42;ESE;9;76%;21%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;56;43;Clouds and sun;57;50;S;8;75%;74%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Rather cloudy;58;37;Mostly sunny;58;36;NE;3;69%;3%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, mild;61;40;Fog to sun;61;39;SE;4;64%;5%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;79;70;A strong t-storm;85;72;NNE;9;68%;79%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;89;65;A thunderstorm;85;64;NNW;4;48%;65%;6

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;65;53;Mostly sunny;64;46;WNW;9;59%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;An afternoon shower;78;61;NE;6;56%;64%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;74;56;Sunny and very warm;81;59;SSE;12;50%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;69;A t-storm in spots;82;69;ENE;3;70%;74%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;90;77;Some sun, pleasant;89;76;NE;10;71%;6%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;40;34;A bit of a.m. snow;38;24;W;16;63%;65%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A heavy a.m. shower;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;ESE;4;82%;86%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, fog early;51;43;A little rain;48;45;SE;5;85%;72%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;85;76;Turning cloudy;89;78;NNE;10;58%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Rain and drizzle;58;44;Turning sunny;56;35;NNE;9;63%;16%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;94;76;A t-storm or two;90;75;SSE;10;74%;65%;5

Delhi, India;Sunny and nice;77;57;Hazy sunshine;84;58;ENE;3;47%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Decreasing clouds;41;23;Plenty of sunshine;47;29;SSW;6;36%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;85;65;Hazy sun;86;64;NE;5;52%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;97;72;Partly sunny, nice;93;73;E;5;53%;4%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;51;43;Periods of rain;53;43;SSW;22;86%;91%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, cooler;58;40;Clouds and sun;62;42;NNE;7;43%;41%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. t-storm;68;52;Partly sunny;64;55;W;10;63%;5%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Not as warm;77;68;Showers around;79;71;WNW;4;72%;74%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mainly cloudy;78;52;Partly sunny, warmer;82;52;ENE;6;39%;5%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;85;71;A t-storm in spots;86;70;E;7;70%;65%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy with mist;44;40;Areas of low clouds;43;40;SE;9;94%;70%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;E;6;73%;66%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;84;68;Partly sunny, humid;82;72;E;9;68%;37%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;85;71;A shower in the p.m.;85;71;NNE;5;68%;66%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;90;66;Sunny and pleasant;89;63;E;5;46%;2%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and delightful;79;53;Hazy sunshine;79;55;NNE;5;53%;3%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;65;55;Sun and some clouds;62;55;NE;9;70%;23%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;88;77;Cloudy, p.m. showers;90;77;NE;6;76%;100%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;90;75;Sunshine, pleasant;89;76;NNE;6;56%;31%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;73;51;Sunshine, pleasant;81;53;NNE;7;31%;8%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Nice with sunshine;68;38;Mostly cloudy;66;39;N;5;30%;12%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;90;65;Hazy sun;89;63;NW;4;50%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;73;47;Mostly sunny;72;47;SSW;5;63%;29%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;94;66;Sunny and pleasant;91;65;NNW;11;15%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;53;30;Fog, then sun;50;31;S;5;82%;2%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;89;74;Partly sunny;89;75;NNE;5;62%;27%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;87;73;Couple of t-storms;86;73;WSW;6;74%;71%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;Hazy sunshine;88;66;NNE;5;55%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;E;4;77%;57%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;56;39;A t-storm in spots;62;40;E;9;55%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;88;78;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;SSW;6;76%;78%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;70;63;Sunny intervals;70;63;S;8;73%;40%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;62;50;Partly sunny;64;59;SW;7;67%;44%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;58;45;A shower;56;50;S;12;77%;85%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;79;56;Sunny and very warm;84;52;NNE;4;15%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;85;77;A t-storm in spots;84;76;WSW;6;79%;82%;6

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;55;42;Clouds and sunshine;56;47;SW;7;60%;44%;3

Male, Maldives;A t-storm in spots;86;80;A t-storm in spots;88;80;N;6;73%;81%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;87;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;SW;5;76%;74%;8

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun, warm;93;77;Brief a.m. showers;90;77;ENE;8;67%;78%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;64;47;Mostly cloudy;64;50;NW;8;47%;44%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;77;51;A t-storm in spots;75;54;NNE;5;46%;64%;7

Miami, United States;A brief shower;86;77;Mostly sunny, humid;85;73;E;8;66%;16%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Fog, then some sun;51;32;Fog, then some sun;43;34;SSE;5;93%;0%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;Nice with some sun;86;77;SE;7;69%;26%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer;80;64;Clouding up;85;67;NNE;8;60%;55%;6

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;43;30;Rain and snow shower;40;34;E;2;77%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;39;34;Rain and drizzle;40;32;ESE;5;75%;66%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;95;79;Hazy sun and warm;96;80;N;8;42%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;83;58;Partly sunny;81;60;NNE;9;53%;44%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;55;42;Becoming rainy;53;44;SE;19;69%;95%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;74;56;A t-storm in spots;72;59;NE;8;61%;55%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;33;18;A bit of a.m. snow;20;-9;W;16;79%;66%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Thickening clouds;73;58;Showers;73;55;NNW;6;76%;70%;2

Oslo, Norway;A little rain;46;43;Spotty showers;47;42;ENE;3;88%;89%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;43;28;Rain and snow shower;41;32;E;11;78%;82%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;84;78;Cloudy;85;80;ESE;9;81%;55%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;87;74;NW;8;79%;66%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;93;76;An afternoon shower;93;76;ENE;8;70%;61%;8

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;54;42;Clouds and sun;58;51;S;8;65%;67%;2

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;82;60;Mostly cloudy, warm;86;62;SE;12;35%;3%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon showers;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;SSE;5;71%;73%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;90;75;Clouds and sun;90;74;SE;14;68%;30%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;72;A t-storm in spots;92;72;E;5;55%;64%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;55;42;Fog, then some sun;53;41;SE;3;72%;39%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain;59;46;Partly sunny;59;36;W;9;68%;53%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds, p.m. showers;67;54;Downpours;67;55;E;7;71%;92%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Rain and drizzle;69;54;Mostly sunny;67;48;E;5;71%;1%;4

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;85;78;A shower;86;77;ESE;10;66%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;49;43;Rain and drizzle;45;42;E;12;74%;56%;0

Riga, Latvia;Fog, then some sun;49;40;Fog, then some sun;47;38;SSE;4;91%;43%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Occasional rain;74;70;Downpours;77;70;E;10;79%;79%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;85;66;A t-storm in spots;83;65;ESE;11;38%;55%;5

Rome, Italy;Sun and some clouds;67;47;Partly sunny;67;47;E;5;76%;28%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;45;36;Low clouds;42;37;ESE;5;97%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;70;50;Sunny and pleasant;68;46;NW;6;34%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;81;61;A t-storm in spots;80;62;ENE;5;73%;66%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;85;76;Spotty showers;85;76;SE;7;80%;88%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;76;66;Partly sunny, humid;76;65;N;5;98%;36%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun, pleasant;76;50;Partly sunny, nice;74;47;ENE;4;41%;30%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;89;55;Mostly cloudy;86;53;WSW;6;28%;2%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;73;A t-storm in spots;85;73;N;4;79%;64%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;56;45;A passing shower;60;57;SSW;6;79%;66%;2

Seattle, United States;Fog this morning;50;38;Mostly cloudy;48;42;SE;5;82%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, becoming heavy;60;53;Turning sunny;60;45;W;8;59%;26%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;57;48;Partly sunny;64;52;ESE;9;58%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;95;81;A t-storm in spots;88;78;N;5;78%;67%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;58;35;Fog to sun;57;34;SE;5;66%;3%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers;85;77;Showers;85;75;ESE;11;80%;92%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty drizzle;49;42;Spotty showers;46;44;SE;5;95%;86%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;67;56;Overcast;72;59;NNE;12;47%;30%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunny intervals;83;72;A little a.m. rain;77;72;E;12;77%;68%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;44;39;Areas of low clouds;44;38;SE;6;99%;72%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;52;36;Mostly sunny;58;39;NE;5;44%;10%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;58;35;Plenty of sunshine;58;35;NNE;4;62%;9%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;57;50;Mostly sunny;61;47;SSE;6;43%;37%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;78;64;Sun and clouds, nice;79;64;E;5;52%;14%;4

Tirana, Albania;Not as warm;70;49;Mostly sunny, nice;72;48;E;3;61%;4%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;63;60;Decreasing clouds;69;60;WSW;4;88%;39%;2

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;43;32;Breezy with rain;42;29;WSW;17;84%;81%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;79;60;Mostly sunny;77;64;ESE;4;54%;2%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, pleasant;72;54;Mostly sunny;74;54;WNW;7;59%;69%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;32;3;Sunshine;30;9;SE;5;54%;4%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;49;38;Rain and drizzle;47;39;SSW;3;77%;59%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;59;47;Some sun, fog early;60;46;SE;7;80%;17%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clouding up;89;71;Clouds and sun, warm;88;72;E;5;57%;44%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds and fog;49;34;Some sun, fog early;45;37;SSE;5;98%;29%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, mild;59;42;Fog, then some sun;56;43;SE;4;84%;40%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;63;61;Cloudy, rain, windy;64;49;SSW;25;86%;100%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;95;74;High clouds;90;75;NW;5;66%;44%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;52;31;Some sun;53;29;NNE;3;70%;25%;3

