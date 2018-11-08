Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, November 8, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;32;25;A t-storm around;31;25;E;10;73%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;33;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;N;8;54%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;18;10;ENE;14;69%;9%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and beautiful;22;14;A couple of showers;17;12;W;23;62%;70%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;13;5;Clouds and sun;13;10;SSE;17;86%;73%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds breaking;2;-4;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-6;SW;6;80%;62%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;15;4;N;9;61%;40%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;1;-8;Low clouds may break;-5;-17;ENE;14;61%;6%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and nice;31;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;E;16;53%;4%;12

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;19;13;A brief shower;19;11;N;14;71%;55%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A touch of rain;21;15;A shower in spots;21;12;SW;21;68%;78%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;22;13;Rather cloudy;23;13;NW;10;68%;14%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A shower or two;28;23;S;7;86%;73%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;29;18;Turning sunny, nice;30;17;E;10;48%;4%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;33;27;A t-storm in spots;30;26;NNW;13;74%;79%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;18;12;Partly sunny;17;11;W;13;75%;14%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;14;2;Sunny and mild;15;1;NNE;21;25%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, nice;17;4;Mostly sunny;16;5;SE;10;62%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Fog, then some sun;14;7;Fog, then some sun;13;6;SSE;8;86%;31%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;19;9;A shower in the p.m.;20;10;SSE;7;71%;87%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Overcast, a t-storm;24;17;Cloudy, a t-storm;22;17;ENE;10;87%;93%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;15;6;Fog, then some sun;15;5;ESE;14;76%;21%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;13;6;Clouds and sun;14;10;S;13;75%;74%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Rather cloudy;14;3;Mostly sunny;14;2;NE;6;69%;3%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, mild;16;4;Fog to sun;16;4;SE;7;64%;5%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;26;21;A strong t-storm;29;22;NNE;14;68%;79%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;32;18;A thunderstorm;30;18;NNW;7;48%;65%;6

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;18;12;Mostly sunny;18;8;WNW;14;59%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;An afternoon shower;25;16;NE;9;56%;64%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;Sunny and very warm;27;15;SSE;19;50%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;26;20;A t-storm in spots;28;21;ENE;5;70%;74%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;32;25;Some sun, pleasant;32;25;NE;16;71%;6%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;5;1;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-4;W;25;63%;65%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A heavy a.m. shower;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;ESE;7;82%;86%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, fog early;11;6;A little rain;9;7;SE;8;85%;72%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;29;24;Turning cloudy;31;25;NNE;17;58%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Rain and drizzle;14;6;Turning sunny;13;1;NNE;15;63%;16%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;34;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;SSE;15;74%;65%;5

Delhi, India;Sunny and nice;25;14;Hazy sunshine;29;14;ENE;5;47%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Decreasing clouds;5;-5;Plenty of sunshine;8;-1;SSW;10;36%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;29;18;Hazy sun;30;18;NE;8;52%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;36;22;Partly sunny, nice;34;23;E;9;53%;4%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;10;6;Periods of rain;11;6;SSW;36;86%;91%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, cooler;14;4;Clouds and sun;17;5;NNE;11;43%;41%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. t-storm;20;11;Partly sunny;18;13;W;16;63%;5%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Not as warm;25;20;Showers around;26;22;WNW;6;72%;74%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mainly cloudy;26;11;Partly sunny, warmer;28;11;ENE;9;39%;5%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;29;22;A t-storm in spots;30;21;E;11;70%;65%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy with mist;6;4;Areas of low clouds;6;4;SE;14;94%;70%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;E;10;73%;66%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;29;20;Partly sunny, humid;28;22;E;15;68%;37%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;29;22;A shower in the p.m.;29;22;NNE;9;68%;66%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;32;19;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;E;8;46%;2%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and delightful;26;12;Hazy sunshine;26;13;NNE;8;53%;3%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;18;13;Sun and some clouds;17;13;NE;15;70%;23%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;31;25;Cloudy, p.m. showers;32;25;NE;9;76%;100%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;32;24;Sunshine, pleasant;32;24;NNE;10;56%;31%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;23;11;Sunshine, pleasant;27;12;NNE;11;31%;8%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Nice with sunshine;20;4;Mostly cloudy;19;4;N;8;30%;12%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;Hazy sun;32;17;NW;6;50%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;23;9;Mostly sunny;22;9;SSW;8;63%;29%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;34;19;Sunny and pleasant;33;18;NNW;18;15%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;12;-1;Fog, then sun;10;0;S;8;82%;2%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;23;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;8;62%;27%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;23;Couple of t-storms;30;23;WSW;9;74%;71%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;Hazy sunshine;31;19;NNE;8;55%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;7;77%;57%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;14;4;A t-storm in spots;17;5;E;14;55%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;31;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;SSW;10;76%;78%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;21;17;Sunny intervals;21;17;S;13;73%;40%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;17;10;Partly sunny;18;15;SW;12;67%;44%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;15;7;A shower;13;10;S;19;77%;85%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;26;13;Sunny and very warm;29;11;NNE;7;15%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;30;25;A t-storm in spots;29;24;WSW;9;79%;82%;6

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;13;5;Clouds and sunshine;13;9;SW;11;60%;44%;3

Male, Maldives;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A t-storm in spots;31;27;N;9;73%;81%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;SW;8;76%;74%;8

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun, warm;34;25;Brief a.m. showers;32;25;ENE;13;67%;78%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;18;8;Mostly cloudy;18;10;NW;13;47%;44%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;25;11;A t-storm in spots;24;12;NNE;8;46%;64%;7

Miami, United States;A brief shower;30;25;Mostly sunny, humid;30;23;E;13;66%;16%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Fog, then some sun;11;0;Fog, then some sun;6;1;SSE;8;93%;0%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Nice with some sun;30;25;SE;12;69%;26%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer;27;18;Clouding up;29;19;NNE;13;60%;55%;6

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;6;-1;Rain and snow shower;4;1;E;4;77%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;4;1;Rain and drizzle;4;0;ESE;8;75%;66%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;35;26;Hazy sun and warm;36;26;N;13;42%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;28;15;Partly sunny;27;16;NNE;14;53%;44%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;13;6;Becoming rainy;12;7;SE;31;69%;95%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;23;13;A t-storm in spots;22;15;NE;12;61%;55%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;1;-8;A bit of a.m. snow;-6;-23;W;25;79%;66%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Thickening clouds;23;15;Showers;23;13;NNW;10;76%;70%;2

Oslo, Norway;A little rain;8;6;Spotty showers;8;6;ENE;5;88%;89%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;6;-2;Rain and snow shower;5;0;E;18;78%;82%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;29;25;Cloudy;29;26;ESE;15;81%;55%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NW;14;79%;66%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;34;24;An afternoon shower;34;25;ENE;13;70%;61%;8

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;12;6;Clouds and sun;14;11;S;12;65%;67%;2

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;28;16;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;16;SE;19;35%;3%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon showers;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSE;9;71%;73%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;32;24;Clouds and sun;32;23;SE;22;68%;30%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;22;A t-storm in spots;33;22;E;8;55%;64%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;13;5;Fog, then some sun;12;5;SE;4;72%;39%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain;15;8;Partly sunny;15;2;W;14;68%;53%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds, p.m. showers;20;12;Downpours;19;13;E;12;71%;92%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Rain and drizzle;21;12;Mostly sunny;19;9;E;9;71%;1%;4

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;25;A shower;30;25;ESE;16;66%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;9;6;Rain and drizzle;7;6;E;19;74%;56%;0

Riga, Latvia;Fog, then some sun;9;5;Fog, then some sun;8;4;SSE;6;91%;43%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Occasional rain;23;21;Downpours;25;21;E;16;79%;79%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A t-storm in spots;28;18;ESE;18;38%;55%;5

Rome, Italy;Sun and some clouds;19;8;Partly sunny;20;8;E;8;76%;28%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;7;2;Low clouds;6;3;ESE;8;97%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;Sunny and pleasant;20;8;NW;10;34%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;16;A t-storm in spots;27;16;ENE;8;73%;66%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;30;24;Spotty showers;29;25;SE;12;80%;88%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;25;19;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;N;8;98%;36%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun, pleasant;24;10;Partly sunny, nice;24;8;ENE;7;41%;30%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;32;13;Mostly cloudy;30;11;WSW;9;28%;2%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;N;7;79%;64%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;13;7;A passing shower;16;14;SSW;9;79%;66%;2

Seattle, United States;Fog this morning;10;3;Mostly cloudy;9;5;SE;8;82%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, becoming heavy;16;12;Turning sunny;16;7;W;13;59%;26%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;14;9;Partly sunny;18;11;ESE;15;58%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;35;27;A t-storm in spots;31;26;N;9;78%;67%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;14;2;Fog to sun;14;1;SE;8;66%;3%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers;30;25;Showers;30;24;ESE;18;80%;92%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty drizzle;9;6;Spotty showers;8;7;SE;8;95%;86%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;13;Overcast;22;15;NNE;20;47%;30%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunny intervals;28;22;A little a.m. rain;25;22;E;19;77%;68%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;7;4;Areas of low clouds;7;3;SE;10;99%;72%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;11;2;Mostly sunny;15;4;NE;8;44%;10%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;14;2;Plenty of sunshine;14;2;NNE;7;62%;9%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;14;10;Mostly sunny;16;8;SSE;10;43%;37%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;26;18;Sun and clouds, nice;26;18;E;9;52%;14%;4

Tirana, Albania;Not as warm;21;9;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;E;5;61%;4%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;17;15;Decreasing clouds;21;16;WSW;7;88%;39%;2

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;6;0;Breezy with rain;5;-1;WSW;28;84%;81%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;26;16;Mostly sunny;25;18;ESE;7;54%;2%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, pleasant;22;12;Mostly sunny;23;12;WNW;11;59%;69%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;0;-16;Sunshine;-1;-13;SE;9;54%;4%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;10;4;Rain and drizzle;9;4;SSW;5;77%;59%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;15;9;Some sun, fog early;15;8;SE;11;80%;17%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clouding up;31;22;Clouds and sun, warm;31;22;E;8;57%;44%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds and fog;10;1;Some sun, fog early;7;3;SSE;7;98%;29%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, mild;15;5;Fog, then some sun;13;6;SE;6;84%;40%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;17;16;Cloudy, rain, windy;18;10;SSW;39;86%;100%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;35;23;High clouds;32;24;NW;9;66%;44%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;11;-1;Some sun;12;-2;NNE;4;70%;25%;3

