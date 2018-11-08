DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Minister Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam, is warning President Donald Trump not to pull "the trigger of war in the Middle East . at the insistence of Israel."

His remarks came during a visit to Iran where Farrakhan spoke to journalists in Tehran on Thursday.

The 85-year-old Farrakhan, long known for provocative comments widely considered anti-Semitic, criticized the economic sanctions leveled by Trump against Iran after he pulled America from the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Farrakhan says he's "begging our president and the government that supports him to be very, very careful."

He said: "The war will trigger another kind of war which will bring China, Russia, all of the nations into a war. The war will end America as you know it."