In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo Walter Frankenstein, born in 1924, witness of the Nov. 9, 1938 terror against Jews in Berlin and one of the few survivors o
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 1938 file photo firefighters are at the Fasanenstrasse synagogue, Berlin's biggest house of Jewish worship, after Nazis set fi
In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo Walter Frankenstein born in 1924, witness of the Nov. 9, 1938 terror against Jews in Berlin and one of the few survivors of
In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 photo a Nov. 10, 1938 photo from the AP Archive, showing by Nazis destroyed shops at the Potsdamer Strasse street, is pl
In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo Walter Frankenstein born in 1924, witness of the Nov. 9, 1938 terror against Jews in Berlin and one of the few survivors of
The Nov. 5, 2018 photo the memorial site of Auerbach'sches Waisenhaus orphanage in Berlin. A wall near the building was turned into a memorial for tho
In this Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 photo a Nov. 10, 1938 photo from the AP Archive, showing by Nazis destroyed Jewish shops at the Nuernberger Strasse st
In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 photo a Nov. 10, 1938 photo from the AP Archive, showing by Nazis destroyed Jewish shops at the Kurfuerstendamm street,
In this Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 photo a Nov. 10, 1938 photo from the AP Archive, showing a fire engine outside the Jewish synagogue on Fasanenstrasse
In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo Walter Frankenstein born in 1924, witness of the Nov. 9, 1938 terror against Jews in Berlin and one of the few survivors of
The Nov. 5, 2018 photo shows the memorial site of Auerbach'sches Waisenhaus orphanage in Berlin. A wall near the building was turned into a memorial f
The Nov. 5, 2018 photo the memorial site of Auerbach'sches Waisenhaus orphanage in Berlin. A wall near the building was turned into a memorial for tho
BERLIN (AP) — As Germany marks the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the "Night of Broken Glass" — this week with memorial events, Holocaust survivor Walter Frankenstein returned to the site of the Jewish orphanage he was living at in Berlin at the time.
Frankenstein was 14 years old when a police officer arrived at the orphanage on November 9, 1938, and urged all children to leave the building immediately because "something bad will happen tonight."
Across Germany and Austria, Nazis terrorized Jews that night. They killed at least 91 people and vandalized 7,500 Jewish businesses. They also burned more than 1,400 synagogues, according to Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.
Up to 30,000 Jewish men were arrested, many of them taken to concentration camps such as Dachau or Buchenwald.