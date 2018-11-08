BERLIN (AP) — As Germany marks the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the "Night of Broken Glass" — this week with memorial events, Holocaust survivor Walter Frankenstein returned to the site of the Jewish orphanage he was living at in Berlin at the time.

Frankenstein was 14 years old when a police officer arrived at the orphanage on November 9, 1938, and urged all children to leave the building immediately because "something bad will happen tonight."

Across Germany and Austria, Nazis terrorized Jews that night. They killed at least 91 people and vandalized 7,500 Jewish businesses. They also burned more than 1,400 synagogues, according to Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

Up to 30,000 Jewish men were arrested, many of them taken to concentration camps such as Dachau or Buchenwald.