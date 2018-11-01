  1. Home
BBC Travel Show introduces Taiwan, but fails to mention food

European travelers more interested in nature and culture

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/08 17:40
BBC's The Travel Show introduces the tea fields near Alishan (photo courtesy of BBC The Travel Show).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – When the popular BBC TV program The Travel Show introduced Taiwan to its viewers, it failed to mention the island’s food, the Liberty Times noted Thursday.

The show visited the Anping Fort in Tainan, the brand new Weiwuying arts center in Kaohsiung, the sunrise and the tea plantations near Alishan, and the lanterns of Pingxi, but the presenters did not mention a word about Taiwanese food or even the night markets, according to the Liberty Times.

An explanation reportedly from the BBC programmers said European travelers were normally more interested in nature, history, culture, and the arts.

The government’s promotion of Taiwanese food to draw more visitors from overseas was more likely to work for travelers from other Asian countries, the report said. British travelers could dispense with large lunches and do just with sandwiches, as they did not have the extensive food culture of other European nationalities such as the French or the Italians, the report explained.
