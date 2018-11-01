TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 40th edition of the Three Continents Film Festival (Festival des 3 Continents) kicks off in Nantes, France on Nov. 20 and features a number of Taiwanese movies.

Taiwanese filmmaking has been given the spotlight at this year’s festival, which showcases a total of 12 Taiwanese movies in a special program entitled “Taipei Story.”

The eponymous movie by Edward Yang (楊德昌), Taipei Story, will feature alongside Hou Hsiao-hsien’s (侯孝賢) Daughter of the Nile and Cheerful Wind. Nine other films, including some rare and unique cuts, are to be screened at the festival too.

Furthermore, legendary filmmaker Tsai Ming-liang (蔡明亮) will be present to host a masterclass in directing. Tsai is known for his “slow”, observational movies, which often use dreary aesthetics to reinforce themes of isolation and alienation. His latest movie, Goodbye Dragon Inn, will make its French debut at Three Continents.

The festival’s name refers to the continents of Asia, Africa, and Latin America, and celebrates productions from the three regions. It was founded in 1979 and is held annually in the French city of Nantes.

Three Continents has been a big supporter of Taiwanese filmmaking since its inception. The above-mentioned directors, as well as actors Fan Chih-wei (范植偉) and Lee Kang-sheng (李康生), have each won awards there, among other Taiwanese talents.

The 40th film festival will be held from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27. The Taiwanese Cultural Center in Paris said Nantes has collaborated with Taipei Film Festival since 2015, allowing a new generation of Taiwanese directors and producers to participate in the Produire au Sud—a cooperative filmmaking workshop.

Young filmmaking talents will be guided in producing works than can resonate internationally, and will be introduced to the fields of fundraising, copyright trading, marketing, and distribution.

A number of other global film festivals have decided to showcase Taiwan’s talented movie producers this month. A multitude of Taiwanese films are screening at the San Diego Asian Film Festival, which opens today, and several more will be shown at Reel Asian in Toronto.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the Taipei Film Festival, as well as being the 40th year of Three Continents. More information on Nantes can be found here.