THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a bar in Southern California (all times local):

12:30 a.m.

Witnesses say a man fired several shots from a handgun before tossing smoke bombs into a crowded bar in Southern California early Thursday.

Authorities say multiple people were injured in the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles. The extent of the victims' injuries wasn't immediately known.

A man who says he was in the bar tells ABC news reports that he saw a man shoot into the crowd.

Police tell the Los Angeles Times that at least 30 shots were fired.

The Times reports that there were multiple reports of shots fired and people hit. Law enforcement and emergency crews were flooding the scene.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area.

12:20 a.m.

