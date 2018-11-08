TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Caoling Historic Trail in northeastern Taiwan is worth visiting any time of the year, and during this time of the year it is especially recommended due to the unparalleled view of the blooming silver grass swaying in the winds along the highest stretch of the trail combined with the seasonal transportation arrangements by Taiwan’s Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area (NYCNSA) in providing for the convenience of hikers during the annual Silver Grass Festival of Caoling Historic Trail, which the agency organizes.

The silver grass plants that grow on the mountains near the highest points of the 200-year-old Caoling Historic Trail bloom gloriously during late fall and early winter every year. The enchanting silver grass view, the comfortable shade provided by the trees along the 8.5-kilometer trail, and the two historic steles with carved inscriptions from the Qing Dynasty attract a steady stream of hikers during this season, especially on weekends.

According to the NYCNSA, the silver grass festival will last from Nov. 3 to Nov. 25.

The agency said it had arranged with bus companies to provide shuttle bus service connecting Fulong Visitor Center, Dali Visitor Center, and the Yuanwangkeng St. intersection lying about 1 kilometer from the trailhead on the Fulong side. The fare for the ride is the same as the buses' regular rates, the agency said. In addition, the Taiwan Tourist Shuttle service’s Golden Fulong Route 856 will extend its route to the Yuanwangkeng St. intersection during the festival.

Hikers taking advantage of the shuttle bus service will be able to avoid the 4.5-kilometer walk from TRA Fulong Station to the trailhead near Yuanwangkeng Water Park. Fulong Visitor Center is within an easy walking distance from TRA Fulong Station. The shuttle bus service being provided between Fulong Visitor Center and Dali Visitor Center benefits the many hikers who enter the trail from the Fulong side and finish hiking the trail at the Dali Visitor Center, as they prefer not to hike back along the same route to the Fulong side, and neither do they like to wait at TRA Dali Station for a train to take them back to Fulong.

For more information, please refer to the event’s official website (Chinese).

(photo from Wikipedia Commons)

(photo from Wikipedia)

(photo courtesy of the NYCNSA)

(photo courtesy of the NYCNSA)