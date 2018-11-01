TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The annual Taiwanese film event, Taiwan Film Showcase, is scheduled to present as part of the San Diego Asian Film Festival from Nov. 9 to 11.

The San Diego Asian Film Festival is organized annually by the Pacific Arts Movement (Pac Arts) at the University of California San Diego (USCD). This year marks the 19th anniversary of the event, and the seventh year of Taiwanese films presenting at the event. This year will feature the largest showcase of Taiwanese films outside of Asia.

During the event, eight Taiwanese movies, highlighting a diversity of perspectives, languages, stories, and genres through feature-length and short films, will be screened alongside two special virtual reality (VR) films titled "The Train Hamasen" and "Your spiritual temple sucks."

According to the event curator, VR films have the potential to diminish the traditional way of watching movies, in which the audience's perception is restricted by the frame of the monitor screen, as VR films allow them to experience the whole atmosphere of a movie and become integrated into the film's environment, reported CNA.

The other movies to be screened at the event include "Dear Ex," "A Family Tour," "Father To Sun," "Late Life: The Chien-Ming Wang Story," "Moon Fascinating, Bird Sweet," "Ten years Taiwan," "Xiao Mei," and "The Mountain."

