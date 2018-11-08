COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway's military says the 127-man crew on a Navy frigate has been evacuated after the ship was rammed by a Malta-flagged tanker while docked in a Norwegian harbor. Seven people were slightly injured.

The military says the KNM Helge Ingstad could sink after the 4 a.m. Thursday collision in Sture, north of Bergen, Norway's second largest city.

Eirik Walle, with Norway's rescue center, told Norwegian news agency NTB that the collision caused an opening in the frigate's hull and "it is taking in more water than they can pump out. There is no control over the leak and the stern is heavily in the sea."

The tanker, Sola TS, was not damaged and its 23-man crew remained on board.

The NTB quoted fire officials as saying the frigate was listing.