Taiwan’s CPC Corp, Taipower to jointly develop geothermal energy in eastern Taiwan

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/08 15:53
Geothermal exploration groundbreaking ceremony in Yilan County

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp. and Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) will work together to explore geothermal energy sources in Yilan Country, reported CNA.

At least 8 megawatts of energy potential is believed to be below the surface of Datong Township, Yilan and could offer a stable supply of electricity to the local area.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at Renze No. 3 Geothermal Well on Nov. 7, marking the beginning of exploration across six locations in Datong Township.

Director General of the Bureau of Energy, Ministry of Economic Affairs Lin Chuan-neng (林全能), CPC Corp. Chairman Tai Chein (戴謙), and Chairman of Taipower Yang Wei-fuu (楊偉甫) attended the ceremony.

Tai told CNA that drilling will occur in three stages, and added that he expects the exploration will be successful.

Yang said geothermal energy in Taiwan has great potential, and said reassuringly that CPC and Taipower will achieve their shared goals.

Lin said Taiwan has rich geothermal resources, and the Bureau of Energy will provide subsidies for the development of geothermal energy sources. He added that he hopes government support can lead to smarter, localized, and decentralized energy development.
Taiwan energy
geothermal energy
renewable energy

