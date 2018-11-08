Mandarin Oriental, Taipei has been recognised as one of the Top Hotels in Asia in the prestigious Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2018. Among the 20 highly praised top hotels in Asia, Mandarin Oriental, Taipei ranked no. 11 with a high score of 97.35.

Conde Nast Traveler is considered as the leading luxury and lifestyle travel magazine on a global scale, and allows readers to tap into a living global archive of the very best hotels and restaurants. The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.” This award affirms the value of Mandarin Oriental, Taipei’s brand image and legendary service among international readers.

“We are deeply grateful and thrilled to receive this prestigious award from Condé Nast Traveler. This outstanding recognition reflects our commitment to consistent service excellence which could not have been possible without the tremendous efforts of our knowledgeable and passionate hotel team. In line with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s service philosophy, we are committed to deliver an unparalleled level of service and memorable travel experience with our renowned Legendary Service Quality to completely delight and satisfy our guests from around the world,” says Ms. Frances Tsai, Hotel Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Taipei.