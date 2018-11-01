  1. Home
Taiwan brands Hong Chubby & Madam May offer stunning open for Taipei IN Style 2018

Designer May Hsu's spectacular designs provide a fitting open for Taiwan's premier international fashion event showcasing talent from Taiwan and abroad

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2018/11/08 14:52
Designer May Hsu (fwd left) with models showcasing "Madam May" brand designs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's premier fashion exhibition and annual brand showcase, Taipei IN Style, is off to an energetic start following the opening runway show on Thursday, Nov. 8.

Designer May Hsu is once again representing Taiwan's talent and style, with her brands Hong Chubby and Madam May. The two brands' runway show for 2018 offered a stunning follow-up to their successful opening of Taipei IN Style 2017

Hong Chubby opened up this year's event delivering an energetic, youthful array of eye-catching ensembles, featuring designs and models brimming with confidence and style. Hsu worked to combine the lively, urban image of hip-hop style, with a sense of comfort and a care-free spirit. 

Following Hong Chubby, the refined Madam May collection captured attention with an array of breath-taking gowns. Hsu's Madam May creations exude feminine grace and a subtle mystique, with some standout designs featuring shimmering solid color fabrics. 

Taipei IN Style is sponsored by the Bureau of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and organized by the Taiwan Textile Federation. 

The official website for Taipei IN Style notes that the event aims “to promote the fashion industry in Taiwan, present the R&D of the apparel and textile field from the suppliers and manufacturers, and support the individual designers and brands to keep on going for their creativity and aspirations, with the clear mission of connecting Taiwanese fashion talents with professionals worldwide.” 

Check out the photos below for a glimpse of the opening runway show at this year's Taipei In Style. 


Hong Chubby 2019 Collection (Taiwan News Image)


Hong Chubby 2019 Collection (Taiwan News Image)

Hong Chubby 2019 Collection (Taiwan News Image)


Hong Chubby 2019 Collection (Taiwan News Image)


Hong Chubby 2019 Collection (Taiwan News Image)


Hong Chubby 2019 Collection (Taiwan News Image)


Madam May 2019 Collection (Taiwan News Image)

Madam May 2019 Collection (Taiwan News Image)


Madam May 2019 Collection (Taiwan News Image)

Madam May 2019 Collection (Taiwan News Image)

Madam May 2019 Collection (Taiwan News Image)

Madam May 2019 Collection (Taiwan News Image)

Taiwanese designer May Hsu, center right (Taiwan News Image)

Visit the brand profile for Hong Chubby and Madam May for more info, and to follow them on social media.

The event runs from Nov. 8 through Nov. 11, at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park. The exhibition floor open to the regular public on Saturday and Sunday. There are ready to wear items for sale as well as many designers from Taiwan and abroad on site and eager ready to discuss their creations. 
