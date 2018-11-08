MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A lawyer has told a court that a man charged with murder after he drove a car through a crowd in Australia's second-largest city plans to explain his actions during his trial.

James Gargasoulas is standing trial in the Victoria state Supreme Court on Thursday after pleading not guilty to six counts of murder and 27 of reckless conduct endangering life when he drove a car down a pedestrian mall and sidewalks in Melbourne in January last year.

His lawyer Theo Alexander told the jury Gargasoulas agreed to "essentially all of the facts" presented by prosecutors and wanted to give his reasons for the rampage when he testifies.

Alexander says his client has a mental illness and was suffering a drug-induced psychosis when he drove.