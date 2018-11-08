WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal cybersecurity officials aren't aware of any voting system compromises by Russia or other foreign agents during the midterm elections.

But it's not entirely clear why — or whether hackers are saving their gun powder for the 2020 presidential showdown.

Nevertheless, election security officials are already working to prepare for the next big race.

During Tuesday's midterm voting, 45 states came together to report on potential cyber threats along with federal experts who were weighed in on real time.

The head of cybersecurity at the Department of Homeland Security, Chris Krebs, says there was an increase this year in reporting of potential cyber incidents. He attributes that to better communication, not an increase in overall threats.

In 2016, federal officials were accused of being too tight-lipped.