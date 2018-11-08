WASHINGTON (AP) — One victor in the midterm elections is former President Barack Obama's health insurance overhaul.

An Associated Press survey of voters nationwide found that health care was the top issue, ahead of immigration and jobs and the economy. Those concerned about health care overwhelmingly voted for Democrats.

That helped Democrats take control of the House, where they can block any fresh efforts to dismantle Obama's 2010 health care law.

At the same time, voters in Republican-leaning Idaho, Nebraska and Utah approved expanding Medicaid coverage to more lower-income adults, a key provision in the law.

Gubernatorial candidates calling for expansion won in Kansas, Maine and Wisconsin.

Less clear is how voters feel about universal coverage. Promoting the policy, the Democratic candidate for Florida governor lost while the Democrat in Colorado won.