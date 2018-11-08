  1. Home
  2. World

Gruesome find leaves Venezuelan veterinary students in tears

By SCOTT SMITH , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/08 13:32
In this Oct 26, 2018 photo, the skeleton of a horse called Miss Congeniality lies in the corner pasture of the sprawling campus at the Central Univers

In this Oct 26, 2018 photo, the skeleton of a horse called Miss Congeniality lies in the corner pasture of the sprawling campus at the Central Univers

In this Oct 26, 2018 photo, Rafael Toro, a student at Venezuela's top veterinary school points with a machete the skeleton of a horse called Miss Cong

In this Oct 26, 2018 photo, Rafael Toro, a student at Venezuela's top veterinary school points with a machete the skeleton of a horse called Miss Cong

In this Oct 26, 2018 photo, Rafael Toro, a student at Venezuela's top veterinary school displays the hooves and the skull of a horse called Miss Conge

In this Oct 26, 2018 photo, Rafael Toro, a student at Venezuela's top veterinary school displays the hooves and the skull of a horse called Miss Conge

This Oct 26, 2018 photo, shows the run down sign of the Animal Production Institute of the Central University of Venezuela, in Maracay, Venezuela. The

This Oct 26, 2018 photo, shows the run down sign of the Animal Production Institute of the Central University of Venezuela, in Maracay, Venezuela. The

MARACAY, Venezuela (AP) — Rafael Toro, a student at Venezuela's top veterinary school, suspected something was amiss when a beloved horse called Miss Congeniality didn't greet him at the fence one recent morning along with others in the campus' small herd.

The bright-eyed, bay-colored mare had earned her nickname for helping disabled students overcome their fear of riding horses.

To his shock, Toro discovered the horse's skin and dismembered bones hidden among trees in the corner pasture of the campus in the Venezuelan city of Maracay. Thieves had hopped the fence, slaughtered the horse and made off with her meat.

"I burst into tears," said Toro.

The slaughter isn't an isolated incident. Across Venezuela, as the economy collapses and inflation leaves residents struggling to afford scarce food, crimes of hunger and desperation are soaring.