With new Justice official, fate of Russia probe in question

By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/08 13:27
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeff Sessions' departure as attorney general is raising questions about the fate of the special counsel's Russia probe.

President Donald Trump asked for Sessions' resignation and then replaced the former Alabama senator with Sessions' chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker.

Whitaker is a former U.S. attorney from Iowa who founded a law firm with other Republican Party activists. He has questioned the Russia probe's scope and spoken publicly before joining the Justice Department about ways an attorney general could theoretically stymie the investigation.

Congressional Democrats have already called on Whitaker to recuse himself from overseeing the investigation. So far that has been the job of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed special counsel Robert Mueller.

The ongoing investigation has produced guilty pleas from four former Trump aides.