|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Boston
|6
|4
|.600
|3½
|Philadelphia
|7
|5
|.583
|3½
|Brooklyn
|5
|6
|.455
|5
|New York
|4
|8
|.333
|6½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Miami
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|Orlando
|4
|7
|.364
|2
|Atlanta
|3
|8
|.273
|3
|Washington
|2
|8
|.200
|3½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Indiana
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Detroit
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Chicago
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|Cleveland
|1
|10
|.091
|7½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Memphis
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|New Orleans
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Houston
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Dallas
|3
|8
|.273
|3½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Portland
|8
|3
|.727
|1
|Oklahoma City
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Utah
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Minnesota
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|6
|4
|.600
|3½
|Sacramento
|6
|4
|.600
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|4
|6
|.400
|5½
|Phoenix
|2
|8
|.200
|7½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Charlotte 113, Atlanta 102
Dallas 119, Washington 100
Brooklyn 104, Phoenix 82
Portland 118, Milwaukee 103
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit 103, Orlando 96
Oklahoma City 95, Cleveland 86
Miami 95, San Antonio 88
New York 112, Atlanta 107
Memphis 89, Denver 87
New Orleans 107, Chicago 98
Philadelphia 100, Indiana 94
Utah 117, Dallas 102
Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Denver, 9 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
New York at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.