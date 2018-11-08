TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese motorcycle company Kymco (光陽工業) debuted its SuperNEX electric motorcycle at the Milan Motor Show (EICMA 2018) on Nov. 6, describing the new model as “everything modern supersport riders dream of.”

The SuperNEX boasts acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, and from 0 to 200 km/h in 7.5 seconds.

The machine was developed according to a philosophical approach guided by customer demand, which focused on power, sound, and responsiveness.

The SuperNEX has a clutchless six-speed transmission, which Kymco says allows maximum power to be available at all times, overcoming a major critique of electric motors; a power band that climaxes in the mid-range.

Kymco has developed the “Active Acoustic Monitor” which livens and amplifies the sounds of the SuperNEX, helping the rider to receive important information about how the motorcycle is reacting, and to add drama to the experience.

The SuperNex also has four ride settings developed with different contexts in mind. These settings are poised, assertive, bold, and extreme.

Detailed information about price and availability will be released soon, according to Kymco.

“With SuperNEX, Kymco marks the beginning of the next era of supersport,” said Kymco Chairman Allen Ko (柯勝峯). “We believe electric opens up a new era of boundless opportunities to win the hearts of the most discerning riders all over the world.”



(Kymco image)





(Kymco image)





(Kymco image)





(Kymco image)





(Kymco image)