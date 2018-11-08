TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 Taipei New Year’s Eve Countdown Party will for the first time incorporate e-sports and DJ performances to usher in the new year with tens of thousands of revelers.

Spotlighting electronic music and gaming shows, the year-end bash seeks to introduce the vigor and vitality of the capital of Taiwan to the world, said Department of Information and Tourism.

The emcees for this year’s new year’s eve shindig are TV hosts Blackie Chen Chien-chou (陳建州), Heaven Hai (海裕芬), and actress Tien Hsin (天心). The show is expected to reach a climax when South Korean girl group EXID livens up the event with their electropop music and dances.

In addition, the party will be livestreamed utilizing 4K high-resolution technology and in connection with various mobile apps to ensure prime viewing experience, according to the organizers.

Apart from the much-anticipated city hall extravaganza to herald the new year, the tourism agency of Taipei also invites travelers to do some sightseeing around the city by riding the Disney-themed MRT trains and hopping on the double-decker tourist bus. Recommended tourist spots include Dihua Street which boasts historic appeal, Yangmingshan which is rich in natural treasure, and Ximending that abounds in cultural creativity.

Learn more about the 2019 Taipei New Year’s Eve Countdown Party at its official website.



Emcees for the year-end bash (Photo/Department of Information and Tourism)



DJ performance to open the year-end bash (Photo/Department of Information and Tourism)