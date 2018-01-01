  1. Home
Western Taiwan struck by 'unhealthy' air for second day in a row

22 stations flash red alert for 'unhealthy' air in western Taiwan 

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/08 11:25
Polluted sky in Kaohsiung (left), cleaner air (right). (Image from 爆廢公社)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Unsightly and "unhealthy" air quality continues to hover over western Taiwan for the second straight day, with 58 weather stations reporting harmful levels of air pollution, according to the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).

According to the EPA's Air Quality Index (AQI), as of 8 a.m. this morning, there were 58 stations across western Taiwan which reported poor air quality. Among those stations, 22 in northern, central and southern Taiwan have flashed a red warning, which runs from 151 to 200 on the AQI scale.

AQI levels above 150 are considered “unhealthy for everyone,” and members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The EPA uses a six-color air pollution warning system, in which a maroon alert is the highest and most severe warning, which indicates “hazardous” air quality, and is followed by purple, red, orange, yellow, and green alerts.

The EPA said that due to the influence of easterly winds, many parts of the western half of Taiwan will see thick fog, resulting in poor dispersal conditions in southern and central Taiwan. 

The EPA reminds people in the areas reporting level red pollution that if they experience discomfort such as eye pain, coughing or a sore throat, they should reduce physical exertion, especially outdoor activities. Patients with heart, respiratory and cardiovascular disease, children and the elderly should stay indoors and reduce physical exertion. If it is necessary to go outside, it is advisable to wear a protective mask, and people who have asthma may need to increase the frequency of their use of an inhaler.

Although winds carrying smog from China to Taiwan contribute to 30 percent of the nation's air pollution, the remaining 70 percent is from domestic sources such as factories, vehicles, and coal-burning power plants, according to the Taiwan Environmental Information Center.


Polluted air at Tainan HSR station this morning. (Image from 爆廢公社公)
