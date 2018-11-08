TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) James Moriarty said the results of the U.S. midterm election will not affect U.S. policy towards Taiwan, reported CNA.

Moriarty said U.S. approach to Taiwan is fixed according to its policy framework, and it is unlikely that the midterm results will influence this approach, during a speech at National Tsing Hua University on Nov. 7.

The midterm election held on Nov. 6 is expected to lead to U.S. President Donald Trump’s Republican Party to retain its majority in the Senate, but lose its majority in the House of Representatives to the rival Democratic Party.

During the speech, Moriarty reaffirmed Taiwan’s role in the U.S.’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, and described Taiwan’s greatest advantage as its freedom.

AIT spokesperson Amanda Mansour told CNA that U.S.-Taiwan relations receive bipartisan support on the basis of the Taiwan Relations Act and the Three Joint Communiqués.

Mansour went on to say the Taiwan Relations Act will enter into its 40th year in 2019, and this represents an opportunity to renew Taiwan-U.S. ties.

Former Taiwan Minister of Foreign Affairs Chen Chien-jen (程建人) told CNA that he does not expect U.S. policy towards Taiwan to change in the future, adding that Taiwan has friends in the U.S Congress.

Incumbent “Taiwan friendly” politicians Sherrod Brown, Steve Chabot, Teddy Cruz, and Bob Menendez were all re-elected.

John Liu (劉醇逸) became the first Taiwan-born U.S. Senator, while Taiwanese-American congresswoman Grace Meng (孟昭文) retained her seat in the House of Representatives.

New York State Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou (牛毓琳) who was born in Taipei, also retained her seat.