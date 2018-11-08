BEIJING (AP) — The foreign ministers of China and Australia are meeting in Beijing in a sign of a thaw in the recently frosty relationship between the key economic partners.

Wang Yi was to meet with his counterpart Marise Payne Thursday after months of tension over accusations of Chinese interference in Australian politics, media and academia.

In an earlier announcement, Payne said she looked forward to talks on "strategic, economic and people-to-people connections."

China took particular offense at a new law passed after allegations of Chinese meddling in Australian politics and media exposes about the Communist Party's dealings with Chinese university students and the expatriate Chinese community in Australia.

China has denounced all accusations of interference as prejudiced "Cold War thinking."