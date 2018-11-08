HAVANA (AP) — Cuba has extradited to the United States a fugitive accused of killing his girlfriend in New Jersey as officials in the two countries cooperated in the case despite political tensions.

Cuban and U.S. officials said Wednesday that attorney James Ray III is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, which occurred on Oct. 22 in a house the couple shared in Montclair, New Jersey.

Katherine Carter, spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor's office, said the FBI alerted Cuban authorities that Ray had fled to Mexico after the killing and was headed to Cuba, where he was arrested while going through customs in Havana.

Ray was extradited to New Jersey on Tuesday and faces a detention hearing on Nov. 13. Authorities have not revealed a motive.