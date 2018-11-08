WASHINGTON (AP) — This week's midterms are offering lessons for both parties as the battle for the 2020 presidential nomination unfolds.

For Democrats, the potential path back to the White House opened with a string of statewide victories in Rust Belt states.

Perhaps no state offered Democrats more hope than Wisconsin, which shocked the party in 2016 by narrowly falling into Trump's column. Republican Gov. Scott Walker's narrow loss in his bid for a third term left Democrats optimistic they could reclaim Wisconsin along with other traditionally blue states that Trump carried, such as Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Still, there are plenty of reasons for caution for Democrats. Gains in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania were offset by mixed results in Ohio and GOP dominance in Florida.