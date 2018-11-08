NEW YORK (AP) — There was a good election turnout on television, too.

The Nielsen company said Wednesday that 36.1 million people watched midterm election results on TV, a whopping 59 percent increase over the last midterms in 2014. For the last midterm election during Barack Obama's presidency, an estimated 22.7 million people watched the counting.

Nielsen said it was the largest midterm election audience dating back to 2002.

Fox News Channel had just under eight million viewers, the largest audience of any network.