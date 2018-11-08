NEW YORK (AP) — After Fox News Channel called Sean Hannity's appearance at a Trump rally on Monday an "unfortunate distraction," a further distraction was avoided on election night.

Hannity made no appearance on Fox's midterms coverage, even though the network had previously announced that its prime-time opinion hosts Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham would all be part of it. Both Carlson and Ingraham did appear.

Hannity and colleague Jeanine Pirro had been scolded by the network earlier in the day for appearing as part of Trump's final midterms rally in Missouri.

Fox wouldn't discuss Wednesday why Hannity wasn't there, but pointed to earlier statements where Hannity said he wouldn't be there, which conflicted with their own press release.