Madrid routs Plzen, keeps thriving under coach Solari

By  Associated Press
2018/11/08 05:57
PLZEN, Czech Republic (AP) — Karim Benzema scored twice in the first half to lead resurgent Real Madrid to a 5-0 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Casemiro, Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos also scored for the three-time defending champions, who have won three straight since Julen Lopetegui was fired and interim coach Santiago Solari took over.

The victory puts Madrid level on nine points with Roma, which won 2-1 at CSKA Moscow earlier Wednesday.

Madrid and Roma can both seal a place in the knockout stage with one win from their final two matches.

Czech champion Viktoria Plzen, playing in the group stage for the first time since 2013, stayed on one point and was eliminated.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni