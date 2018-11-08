Real forward Karim Benzema, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Real Madrid
Real midfielder Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Real Madrid and V
Real midfielder Gareth Bale, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during their Champions League group G soccer mat
Real forward Karim Benzema, right, celebrates with his teammate Real defender Alvaro Odriozola after scoring his side's third goal during the Champion
Plzen midfielder Jan Kopic, right, heads the ball past Real defender Alvaro Odriozola during their Champions League group G soccer match between Real
Real midfielder Gareth Bale, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during their Champions League group G soccer mat
Real forward Karim Benzema, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during their Champions League group G soccer match between Real Ma
Real midfielder Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Real Madrid and V
PLZEN, Czech Republic (AP) — Karim Benzema scored twice in the first half to lead resurgent Real Madrid to a 5-0 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Casemiro, Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos also scored for the three-time defending champions, who have won three straight since Julen Lopetegui was fired and interim coach Santiago Solari took over.
The victory puts Madrid level on nine points with Roma, which won 2-1 at CSKA Moscow earlier Wednesday.
Madrid and Roma can both seal a place in the knockout stage with one win from their final two matches.
Czech champion Viktoria Plzen, playing in the group stage for the first time since 2013, stayed on one point and was eliminated.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
___
Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni