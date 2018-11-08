LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Dusan Tadic scored a second-half equalizer as Ajax held Benfica to a 1-1 draw in the Champions League on Wednesday, keeping a comfortable four-point cushion to the Portuguese side in Group E.

Ajax is two points behind Bayern Munich, which defeated AEK Athens at home to stay atop the group after four matches.

Benfica took the lead with a goal by forward Jonas in the 29th minute, but Tadic equalized in the 61st after getting past the goalkeeper and sending the ball into the net from a tough angle.

