Pakistan: Asia Bibi released from jail

Pakistan Christian woman Asia Bibi, who was acquitted by the Supreme Court last week, has been released from jail, local media reported on Wednesday.

Sources told DW correspondent Haroon Janjua she was likely already on the way out of the country, with officials from the Netherlands embassy reportedly present during her release.

Her family earlier told DW they had been advised to prepare for an international flight. The group told to prepare to leave includes around 10 members of Bibi's family, including her two daughters and her husband, as well as close associates.

Read more: Pakistan: Asia Bibi and the countless victims of blasphemy laws

Islamists prepare response

Following the Supreme Court verdict of Bibi's acquittal, the ultraviolent Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) party took to the streets and reduced Pakistan to a standstill for three days before striking a deal with the government. Authorities agreed not to oppose a review petition filed in the Supreme Court to reverse the verdict against Bibi and place her name in an Exit Control List.

"I trust the justice system of Pakistan, I am glad she has been released as per the decision of the court. She deservesto live a safe life. It is sad that her basic right to justice took nine years of her life," Gulalai Ismail, a human rights activist told DW.

"This should be a lesson for the government to make necessary reforms required so that again no one ends up in prison or become victim to mob violence because of false allegations. Nevertheless, her release gives me hope for a better Pakistan."

The TLP warned of a forthcoming response. "The government has retreated from its agreement with us and released Asia Bibi, we will share our future plan of action shortly," TLP spokesperson Ejaz Asharafi told DW in a telephone interview.