MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first monarch butterflies have arrived at their wintering grounds in the mountains of central Mexico — almost a week later than usual.

Millions of monarchs make the 3,400-mile (5,500-kilometer) migration from the United States and Canada each year.

The butterflies usually arrive by Mexico's Nov. 1 Day of the Dead holiday.

The Environment Department said Wednesday that the first butterflies weren't seen in the reserve west of Mexico City until Nov. 6.

The department said the butterflies were delayed because they waited out rainy weather around the U.S.-Mexico border.

They spend the winter clumped together in fir and pine trees. Last year the monarchs covered about 6.12 acres (2.48 hectares), down about 14.7 percent from the previous winter. As recently as 1996-1997 they covered 44 acres (18 hectares).