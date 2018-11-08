  1. Home
Valencia wins to stay in contention in Champions League

By  Associated Press
2018/11/08 03:58
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Valencia ended its winless drought at home with a 3-1 victory over Young Boys 3-1 on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Santi Mina scored twice in the first half and Carlos Soler added a goal after halftime to give the Spanish club its first win in seven matches at its Mestalla Stadium.

The victory — Valencia's third overall this season — left the team with five points in Group H, one more than Manchester United ahead of the English club's match at Juventus later Wednesday. Swiss champion Young Boys, making its debut in the group stage, stayed on one point in last place.

The Swiss side played a man down from the 77th minute as Sekou Sanogo was sent off with a straight red card for a dangerous sliding tackle on Valencia midfielder Francis Coquelin.

Young Boys held Valencia to a 1-1 draw in Bern two weeks ago.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni