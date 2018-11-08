Multiple screens for viewing multiple games and Twitter handy for updates everywhere else.

Many college football fans spend Saturdays this way, including veteran sports writer John Walters, who writes a weekly media column for The Athletic. Walter joined AP's Ralph Russo on the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast to discuss consuming college football through the screen, from how to improve ESPN's "College GameDay," to underrated announcers. Who is the voice of college football? What analyst gets too much criticism? How much longer will Kirk Herbstreit pull double-duty for ESPN?

Also, a look at Notre Dame's playoff chances and a crazy suggestion for conference realignment from Walters .

