ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs in the first one-day international on Wednesday.

New Zealand 266-9 (Ross Taylor 80, Tom Latham 68; Shadab Khan 4-38, Shaheen Afridi 4-46) def. Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs (Sarfraz Ahmed 64, Imad Wasim 50; Trent Boult 3-54, Lockie Ferguson 3-36) by 47 runs.