UN vows to tackle Congo rebels, contain Ebola

BENI, Congo (AP) — The head of the United Nations' peacekeeping operations has vowed to do more with Congo's government to help improve security in the country's east, where attacks by rebels are affecting efforts to contain an Ebola outbreak that has killed more than 150 people.

U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix said Wednesday the U.N. "will do our best to contain the Ebola outbreak" despite armed groups threatening security.

The World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus joined Lacroix in Beni as part of joint U.N. efforts to stop Ebola.

It is the first time an Ebola outbreak has occurred in Congo's far northeast, where multiple rebel groups are active.

The ministry of health has said teams responding to the Ebola outbreak are attacked three or four times a week on average.