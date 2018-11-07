WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the midterm elections (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

In the race for Connecticut governor, Republican Bob Stefanowski has conceded to Democrat Ned Lamont. The Associated Press hasn't yet called the race.

Stefanowski says Lamont has won "fair and square."

Lamont, who's a businessman, would succeed Dannel P. Malloy, a Democrat who didn't seek a third term. Lamont has run for office before, losing bids for the Senate in 2006 and for governor in 2010.

Lamont has pledged to be a "firewall" between President Donald Trump's policies and what Lamont calls "Connecticut values."

___

9:25 a.m.

Democrats have regained control of the House from President Donald Trump's Republican Party in the midterm elections.

There was a revolt in the suburbs Tuesday against the GOP, and the political upheaval now threatens what's left of Trump's agenda.

But on Election Day, Republicans added to their edge in the Senate and prevailed in some key governor's race.

All in all, Republicans beat back the potential of big Democrat gains across the board. The "blue wave" that some feared never fully materialized.

The mixed verdict in the first nationwide election of Trump's presidency showed the limits of his hard-line immigration rhetoric in today's political landscape, where college-educated voters in the suburbs rejected his warnings of a migrant "invasion."

But blue-collar voters and rural America embraced his aggressive talk and stands.