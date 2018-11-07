BERLIN (AP) — Austria has taken a big step closer to building a memorial to some 66,000 Austrian Jews who were killed during the Nazi era.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's government agreed Wednesday to finance most of the cost of the memorial wall, which would feature the names of the victims.

The announcement of the increase followed a meeting between Kurz and the project's initiator, Holocaust survivor Kurt Tutter.

The Austria Press Agency reported that the federal government will contribute up to 4.5 million euros ($5.1 million) of the cost, expected to total up to 5.3 million euros. The government previously envisioned covering half the cost.

The memorial is to be built in a park next to the Austrian central bank headquarters in Vienna.

Austria was annexed by Nazi Germany in 1938.