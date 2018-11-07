WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUNDUP

Juventus plays Manchester United in Group H of the Champions League, while Manchester City hosts Shakhtar Donetsk in Group F and Real Madrid visits Viktoria Plzen in Group G. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2300 GMT.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

OLY--TOKYO-ROOF RAISING

TOKYO — Attention Simone Biles: They're building a venue in Tokyo where you can add to the four Olympic gold medals you won in Rio de Janeiro. The new Olympic gymnastics venue is halfway completed and should be finished by this time next year. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 410 words, photos.

CAR--F1-HANOI RACE

HANOI, Vietnam — A Grand Prix in Hanoi will be added to the Formula One calendar in 2020 as part of the sport's expansion in Asia. F1 chairman Chase Carey and Nguyen Duc Chung, the Mayor of Hanoi, made the announcement on Wednesday. SENT: 370 words.

BBO--MLB ALL-STARS-JAPAN

TOKYO — All-Star catcher Yadier Molina hopes to throw out some speedy runners. Don Mattingly looks forward to seeing Japan's national team. Mattingly and Molina are in Japan as part of a Major League Baseball All-Star tour that features six games against Japan. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 410 words, photos.

SOCCER:

SOC--PSG-BUFFON'S BEHAVIOR

NAPLES, Italy — There wasn't a hint of protest from Gianluigi Buffon this time. Returning to the Champions League following his three-match ban for comments about the referee last season, Buffon immediately realized there was no point in arguing when Napoli was awarded a penalty that turned out to be the equalizer in a 1-1 draw Tuesday. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 530 words, photos.

SOC--MAN CITY-SHAKHTAR

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City looks for a second straight win over Shakhtar Donetsk to stay on course for qualification from Group F of the Champions League. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--VIKTORIA PLZEN-REAL MADRID

PLZEN, Czech Republic — Real Madrid tries to keep its momentum under interim coach Santiago Solari when it visits Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--BAYERN-AEK ATHENS

MUNICH — Bayern Munich looks to deflect talk of a crisis with a commanding performance against AEK Athens in the Champions League. The Bavarian powerhouse can reach the knockout stage if last-place Benfica loses to Ajax in Wednesday's other Group E game. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--BENFICA-AJAX

LISBON, Portugal — Benfica can get back in contention in Group E with a home win against Ajax in the Champions League. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--VALENCIA-YOUNG BOYS

VALENCIA, Spain — A home win against last-place Young Boys can move Valencia to second in Group H of the Champions League. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

SOC--CSKA MOSCOW-ROMA

MOSCOW — Roma faces CSKA Moscow in Group G of the Champions League. CSKA is hoping to replicate the form that took it to a home win over Real Madrid as it bids to reach the knockout stage for the first time in seven years. By James Ellingworth. UPCOMING: 450 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--SRI LANKA-ENGLAND

GALLE, Sri Lanka — England took command of the first test on Wednesday after bowling Sri Lanka out for 203 runs and extending its lead to 177 runs at stumps on the second day of play. Openers Rory Burns and Keaton Jennings added 38 runs for the first wicket in the second innings to extend England's lead with all 10 wickets intact. Burns, who was hit on the helmet while fielding at forward short leg, was untroubled reaching 11. By Rex Clementine. SENT: 530 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — McCollum scores 40 as Trail Blazers beat Bucks 118-103. SENT: 460 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead NHL-best Lightning past Oilers. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.